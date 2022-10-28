Firefighters make friends with visit to Leaps Academy

PELL CITY — Little feet made their way to the great big fire truck bearing the Pell City Fire Department logo, and squeals of surprise came from the children seated in front of it when the siren wailed and the light flashed.
But this light and sound show for the youngsters had a deeper meaning for the youngsters watching from the parking lot at Leaps Academy in Pell City this week.
The visit from the city’s fire department definitely had entertainment value for the students, but, also, big lessons to learn that day.
“We don’t want the children to be afraid when and if they see a fire truck, or firefighters and paramedics in their professional gear,” Leaps Director Ashley Foust said. “We hope they become aware that these are people who arrive to help them, help their families, and are people they can trust.”
And, the trio of firefighting and lifesaving staff did just that for the children, bringing along their gear to show how it’s worn and why, along with the department’s well-known, giant sized mascot, “Sparky.”
“You all probably know about Halloween coming up,” Firefighter Jacob Coshatt told the kids. “And, you’ve probably had costumes for that.”
Coshatt then filled in the children on the special way firefighters use “costumes” in their work to help people.
Starting with his co-worker, Firefighter Jason Lane, Coshatt pointed to Lane, still dressed in his regular fire station clothes, without his protective gear on.
And piece by piece, from the pants and jacket made specifically for fire protection, to the face mask that feeds oxygen to his lungs to the helmet and tanks mounted on his back, Lane donned the gear and Coshatt explained it as he worked his way to full firefighting gear.
Not one child watching had a frightened reaction to the final effect.
The children ranged in age from toddlers to grade school age, and watched as Lane’s transformation took place.
Once geared up, Lane stood in front, as the children got a good long look, with some approaching the firefighter to get a closer look.
“We don’t want you to be afraid if you see us come to your house,” Coshatt told them. “We’re there to help you and your family.”
And that’s exactly what Foust hoped the children took home from school with them that day, an awareness of the role firefighters and rescue workers have in their lives.
“Sparky,” known to some as Firefighter Paco May, also bore the message of friendly and approachable for his department during the visit.
A designated Dalmation as his outward look, Sparky also wears his own special firefighter’s gear, the recognized red helmet and jacket, with some of his own takes on the turnout, some bright red boots and a wagging tail peeking through the jacket he wore.
Children wanted to touch and feel Sparky’s friendly looks, from the boots to the tail and there were many “high fives” exchanged between hound and child.
A final teaching tool came from a short display of the work the department’s firetruck does, with children watching the warnings from the truck’s bright red light bars and getting a close up blast from the sirens on board.
These, too, are elements of the tools firefighters use that could set off a fearful response for youngsters unfamiliar with the noise, Coshatt said.
Foust said she requests the visits from the department at least once a year, and it always serves as a great event for her students.
Leaps Academy provides comprehensive educational programs for children and older youth, including those with specialized developmental needs, and needs that are social and/or emotional, cognitive or physical.
All children with special needs are welcome at Leaps, with programs established for these.
LEAPS is a therapeutic day school offering preschool, grade school, speech therapy, occupational therapy and other related services. It is centered around a Christian academic curriculum and six other curricula. Meeting four days a week for four hours, there are classes for ages 2, 3, 4, and 5. Special programs include “Mommy and Me,” music, baby sign language classes, open play sessions, and drop-in care.
Leaps Academy opened in 2010, and is located on John Haynes Drive in Pell City.