Fire at Looney House under investigation

ASHVILLE –Sandi Maroney started crying when she looked up at the historic Looney House, which was gutted by fire early Saturday morning.
“I was crying, even some of the firefighters were crying,” said Maroney, who is president of the St. Clair Historical Society. “It is just heartbreaking for everyone, we are all heartbroken.”
Maroney said she was contacted about the fire Saturday morning, and by the time she arrived at the Looney House at 7 a.m., firefighters had already completely doused the flames.
Ashville City Fire Investigator Robert Terrell said the blaze was initially reported at 5:36 a.m. Saturday by a passerby, who saw flames coming from the house.
He said when Ashville Fire Department firefighters arrived at the scene, the house was fully involved.
Terrell said the fire had already punched through the roof.
He said the fire completely destroyed a separate structure behind the house, a kitchen.
“They use to have their kitchens separate from the house back then,” he said.
The historic log home was built in 1820, and the St. Clair Historical Society restored the home in 1972, before it was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.
Terrell said the Shoal Creek Volunteer Fire Department and the Steele Fire Department assisted with the fire call, and the blaze was under control in about one hour.
He said no one was injured in the fire, and the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
“They did a real good job putting the fire out,” Terrell said.
Maroney said firefighters saved some items - two rockers, a couple of benches, some pictures with frames, and a Bible.
“They (the firefighters) did all they could,” Maroney said. “I am going to try and get the Bible fixed. It has some water damage.”
The fire completely destroyed the kitchen, the separate structure behind the home. Fire also damaged two rooms on the right side of the main house.
Maroney said there is power to the house, but the power was turned off at an outside pole.
“We didn’t have anything there, which could have started a fire,” she said.
The exact cause of the fire has not been determined.
“It is still under investigation, said Riley Foshee, a special agent with The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office, who began their investigation at the home site Saturday. “The investigation will continue for a while.”
Maroney said the St. Clair Historical Society only recently received a grant to help make repairs to the Looney House, and the group had already begun their work.
She said the historical society hadn’t had a function at the Looney House since Christmas.
“We wanted to get it up to par before we had another function there,” Maroney said. “Before Covid, we had 60 members. We’re just now getting back to having meetings.”
Maroney said the group cannot do anything at this point, not until the state’s investigation into the fire is completed.
But, indeed, they will return, she said.
“It’s not a loss,” Maroney said. “We won’t let it be a loss.”