Filming complete for CEPA’s first original movie

Center for Education and Performing Arts in Pell City says filming is complete for a cinematic project called “Fine by Mourning.”
For it, CEPA brought together more than 50 individuals throughout the region to produce its first original script, its first original stage play, and film its first original feature-length movie. While it is not yet complete, the project has taken more than a year to develop and produce. It has included partnerships with Alabama State Council on the Arts, Jefferson State Community College, and Film Birmingham.
Local student writer Jenna Kelley’s and student creator Abby Kelley’s drama about how loss and grief affect a family was presented live last month on the CEPA stage, said Jeff Thompson, executive director for CEPA.
The idea arose out of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
It was a time when the theater was closed, and the more than 400 people in the Spotlight Drama program did not have a means to pursue performance art. CEPA began developing a content production program in 2020 called Spotlight Studio. Its mission was to encourage and educate students on performance opportunities away from the stage, like podcast and video.
“Theater and film are different in important ways, but they're more similar than people may think,” Thompson said. “By focusing on the similarities between the two artistic mediums, we developed a plan to bridge the divides. ‘Fine by Mourning’ is the culmination of what we've learned and developed with Spotlight Studio over those years.”
The production was directed by Spotlight program coordinator Ash Arrington and Jeff State theatre instructor Lesley Warren. The cast worked for three months in preparation for their performances.
CEPA’s Spotlight program reaches into schools throughout the county, including Pell City High School, Victory Christian School, Moody High School, Ashville High School and St. Clair County High School, Thompson said. There are eight active Spotlight Clubs now, with Jefferson State Community College students involved, as well.
A camera and production crew from CEPA’s Spotlight Studio, the organization’s digital content program, was trained by Pell City resident and film director Josh Briggs and Thompson. They prepared for months to film the play in cinematic style. Led by Briggs, filming was completed in only 19 hours over two days.
Local students operated the cameras and sound equipment through the entire filming process.
To convert the play to a movie, the realistic set — designed and built by Bob Barnett, Jamie Crosson and Glen Turton — was converted from a theatrical set into a film set.
The entire project took place within the walls of the Center for Education and Performing Arts in Pell City.
The “Fine by Mourning” film product now moves to editing, where students will continue to learn valuable production skills. A local band, Young Division from Moody, has agreed to assist Spotlight Studio in scoring the film. Teams will work throughout the summer to produce the first cut, which is expected to be ready by early fall 2023.
“‘Fine by Mourning’ is not just a local play or film project,” Thompson said. “It’s a monumental achievement for community arts education in St. Clair County, and it opens the door for future large-scale, collaborative endeavors through the Spotlight Program.”
“CEPA offers its sincerest thanks to all who have contributed in any way to “Fine by Mourning” so far, Thompson said. “We consider this to be one of the most cooperative and artistically valuable projects we’ve attempted, and it would not have been possible without the support of many people in our community.”
He expressed special thanks to local partners for the Spotlight Program, Pell City Schools, St. Clair County Schools, Trussell, Funderburg Rea, Bell and Fergurson, and Goodgame Company of Pell City. Through their support, Spotlight’s drama education and outreach efforts assist in the artistic pursuits of more than 400 St. Clair County residents each year, Thompson said.
Grants from the Alabama State Council on the Arts have been awarded each year, Thompson said,
This year, the program received $13,200, and Thompson said he visited with the council in his first year as executive director for CEPA to discover the most important elements needed for state support.
Among there are that projects have an extended duration, affect more people and contain expanded outreach to people.
Moving forward with the plan for the project, Thompson said it’s the group’s hope that the full film will be complete in the fall.
Through the programs, students can develop such skills as public speaking and learning clarity in sharing a message, technical and creative opportunities that produce results, writing and research, many things that can transfer over into other pursuits as they move into career and college paths.
“Please follow CEPA on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram or sign up for our emails at pellcitycepa.com/newsletter for future updates on Spotlight, Spotlight Studio and ‘Fine by Mourning,’” Thompson said.