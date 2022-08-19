Family still looking for answers on 30th anniversary of Pell City woman's disappearance

Last week, Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt issued a proclamation honoring a Pell City woman who has been missing for 30 years as her family is still looking for answers in her disappearance.
Mary G. Martin said her daughter Felicia Martin Cochran, nee Martin, disappeared June 11, 1992.
“She left a quarter to six that evening and I never saw her again,” she said.
While Mary said her daughter's car was later found, the case looking into her daughter's disappearance has not been solved. When she disappeared, Felicia left behind three children: Brandi Martin, Tanya Martin and Quadarius Cochran. Brandi accepted the mayor's proclamation and a key to the city during the Pell City Council’s Aug. 8 meeting.
In his proclamation Pruitt designated Aug. 10 as a day to remember Felicia, something her family has never stopped doing.
Mary said she remembers a lot of little things about Felicia. She said Felicia was a cheerleader in high school, always wanted to be an airline stewardess and made wonderful biscuits.
“She was just an outgoing, friendly, friendly person,” Mary said.
She said people seemed to love Felicia, too. Mary said she remembered a time when Felicia was working at Hardee’s, training new employees. She said one of Felicia’s trainees had said so many nice things about Felicia that the trainee’s mother brought her a steak dinner.
“She was the type of person who could make friends easily,” Mary said. “I think Brandi got that from.”
Brandi said she was only 10 when her mother disappeared. She said it was a very hard time in her life but she does remember her being very dedicated to her children.
“I remember her smile,” Brandi said, adding that Felicia worked a lot to provide for her children.
She said losing her mother at such a young age had a big effect on her life.
“It changed the trajectory of my life,” Brandi said.
Felicia’s sister Siri Truss said for her one of the hardest parts of her sister’s disappearance is the effect it's had on her children.
“The kids never got to know her, that's what hurts me the most,” Truss said. “I know she would be really happy because they ended up being real good kids.”
Brandi has used her experiences to help give back by working with the Black and Missing Organization. She said the organization works with families and police to shed light on missing people of color. Brandi said she helps raise money for the organization’s 5k race every year and Black and Missing has been helping the Martin family get the word out about Felcia’s disappearance.
Along with the proclamation from Pruitt, Black and Missing has also helped the Martin Family set up a billboard in Riverside with Felicia’s picture, some information and a tip line.
Brandi said the one thing her family is really looking for is closure.
“I think the unknowns really keep you from having true closure,” she said. “The closure, I think it's the biggest piece.”
Mary said she is very appreciative of the city’s recent action to shed some light on her daughter’s disappearance.
Brandi said the next step is to find the closure the family needs and the justice her mother deserves.