Family Dollar Dollar Tree coming to Ragland

RAGLAND — Mayor Richard Bunt announced last week Family Dollar Dollar Tree is coming to Ragland.
“We are so excited,” Bunt said at last week’s council meeting. “This is pretty exciting news.”
He said the store is a 10,000-square feet building with a parking lot.
Bunt said the store is being constructed at what people call the “dirt spot,” adjacent to the Marathon gas station.
“It will employ 10 to 20 people,” he said.
Bunt said that more importantly, the new store will provide another option for residents to shop in town.
He said the city was in talks with the developer for two to three months, and dirt was supposed to be moving this week on the site.
Family Dollar Dollar Tree is two stores combined under one roof, according to the company’s website.
The store offers home essentials like household cleaners, food, health and beauty aids, toys, apparel, home fashion and more, for everyday low prices, the company website states.
The site explains that many items are $1 or less, and most items in the store are priced below $10.
Bunt said the new store will also provide needed tax revenue for the city.
In other matters at last week’s council meeting, the council:
—Accepted the resignation of Council District 2 representative Leann Ford.
—Approved the annual Hazard Mitigation Plan.
—Approved an off-premise beer and wine sales license for the Mini Market, formerly Sam’s, on Macedonia Road.
—Approved a Rebuild Alabama 2023 Resolution.
—Approved a resolution for the city’s approval for Alabama Department of Transportation sidewalk work, which will make the sidewalks handicapped accessible.
—Approved the installation of a ground to the repeater tower at a cost of $5,575.
—Approved to purchase property from the First Baptist Church of Ragland, Lots 5-9, in the amount of $35,000.
—Approved to purchase five AR15 rifles for the police department at a cost of $4,999.95.
—Approved the low bid of $245 a month submitted by Orkin Pest Control of Oxford for pest control services.