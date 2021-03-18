'Fairly quiet night': Talladega, St. Clair counties mostly spared the wrath of Wednesday's storms

Despite damage throughout the state of Alabama, Talladega and St. Clair counties experienced little trouble during Wednesday’s severe weather outbreak.
Sylacauga dealt with multiple tornado warnings throughout the day Wednesday, but Mayor Jim Heigl said the city had very little damage from the storms. He said the city had a few trees down on roads just outside of the city limits that were quickly dealt with Thursday.
“We were very fortunate,” Heigl said. “The good Lord was looking out for us.”
LeighAnn Butler of Talladega County Emergency Management Agency said the reports coming in from the county were similar to what Heigl was reporting in Sylacauga.
“We had three or four trees down in the county,” she said. “One of them fell on a power line, but the power line didn’t come down. We had to wait on Alabama Power before we could get the tree off the line, but that was about it.”
Tammy Crow with the St. Clair County EMA said they have not received any reports of damage as of 2 p.m. Thursday.
“We fared really well,” she said.
Crow said the EMA had not even received any reports of trees down either Wednesday night or Thursday morning.
Pell City Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski said Pell City itself did not seem to have much damage either.
“It was actually a fairly quiet night,” he said.
Talladega Fire Chief Danny Warwick did not list any storm related calls on the week’s run summary, which came out Thursday afternoon.
The City of Lincoln also seemed to be spared from much damage during the storms.
“We were very blessed,” Lincoln Fire Capt. Joshua Vincent said.
Building inspector Adam Thrasher said the street department had responded to some trees down on Blue River Drive, but he was not aware of anything else in Lincoln other than flooding at the Blue Eye Fishing Trail in Old Town. Vincent and Thrasher both noted the area often floods in heavy rain.
Wednesday’s storms were the first time Lincoln has used its new storm shelter. The shelter itself, which is located next to the Lincoln Community Center across from City Hall, was first put in in July, but finishing touches, such a parking lot and utilities have been an ongoing process,
Thrasher said those final touches were actually finished Wednesday morning, though the parking lot still needs lines.
“The building had been done for a little while, but we were getting the parking lot finished, getting the utilities connected, just the odd and end commodities of toilet paper holders, and paper towel holders and soap dispensers, all of that finished up yesterday morning,” Thrasher said.
Thrasher said that everything had been in the process, but due to needing the shelter Wednesday five city departments came together to finish it up.
Vincent said the city did see use during Wednesday’s storms. He said the city had 16 people take shelter over the course of the day with several others staying in the parking lot ready to come in if they chose.
Vincent said the city will activate the shelter anytime the community is under a tornado watch. He said residents can look at the Fire Departments Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/LFRD1100/ for updates on when the shelter opens. The shelter is rated to hold 107 people. Vincent said pets are not allowed unless they are an ADA certified service animal.