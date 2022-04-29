Extension News: Community support needed for new program

On behalf of the St. Clair County “Pell City” Farmers Market managers, we are seeking community support for a new Veggie Bucks program that will be introduced at this year’s farmers market, which opens Wednesday, May 25, from 1-5 p.m.
It will be set up the Avondale Mills Walking Track located across from Pell City Fire Station #1 on Hwy 78. This program will provide $2 vouchers to children ages 5-12 to use to buy fresh fruits and vegetables. The children will receive a voucher each week they attend the market by registering at the St. Clair County Extension office booth.
They can then shop for produce from participating vendors and pay with the voucher. If there are funds still available as the end of the market season nears, we will offer double bucks to use the remaining funds.
The primary goal of the Veggie Bucks program is to encourage children and their families to eat more fruits and vegetables. Children will also get a better understanding of how the food they eat gets to their plate while interacting with the farmers who grew the produce.
For this inaugural year, we would like to secure $1,000 to fund the vouchers and pay for printing costs. Please consider partnering with us to sponsor this valuable program. Names of sponsors will be included in media coverage, on flyers promoting the program, and on signage displayed at the market.
We want St. Clair County to be a healthy county and hope ideas like this will be a step in that direction. If you would like to partner with us by contributing to the Veggie Bucks program, please make your check payable to the St. Clair County Farmers Market.
If you have any questions about this new program, contact Cindy Harper, SNAP-Ed Educator or Lee Ann Clark, County Extension Coordinator, by calling the St. Clair County Extension office at (205) 338-9416. We thank you in advance for your support.