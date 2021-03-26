Employee at St. Clair Correctional arrested for sexual misconduct

SPRINGVILLE — An employee at the St. Clair Correctional Facility has been arrested for custodial sexual misconduct.
Interim Alabama Department of Corrections Spokesperson Kristi Simpson said the ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division (LESD) arrested an employee at the facility for those charges on March 19. She said the employee resigned after she was questioned and arrested. She said more information is not available at this time.
“LESD’s investigation into the incident is ongoing.” Simpson said. “More information will be available once the investigation concludes.”
Custodial sexual misconduct is a class C Felony.
The Daily Home/St. Clair Times does not generally identify those accused of sexual offenses until they are found guilty or plead guilty to those charges.