EMA encourages citizens to sign up for warning system at county retires outdoor weather sirens

PELL CITY — The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency is urging residents to sign up for emergency alerts with Alert St. Clair County.
EMA Director Patrice Kurzejeksi is encouraging people to sign up for the system as the county moves toward more modern ways of weather and other emergency notifications.
On Monday, the Pell City Council joined the St. Clair County Commission, and every other municipality in the county, in voting to decommission and remove outdoor warning sirens.
CIty Manager Brian Muenger noted the existence of the Alert St. Clair County System along with the proliferation of weather radios and increased education of weather awareness as reasons for the move.
Kurzejeski said the sirens are a largely out of date and often ineffective warning system. She said it is possible in high winds and rain for the sound of a siren to merely be drowned out. Kurzejeski said for example for long track tornadoes like the ones recently experienced by Kentucky and states, the storm itself is often too loud to hear a siren even if it triggers like it's supposed to.
“You can't hear them,” she said. “Sirens would not be the appropriate warning system.”
Kurzejeski said Alert St. Clair County is different as it allows for people to sign up to get alerts in multiple ways depending on how they could best receive the information. She said that not only extends to emails or texts but also phone calls.
“What's great about this system is it will even call a landline phone,” Kurzejeski said, adding that the system also allows you to sign up for multiple ways to receive warnings.
For example, she said residents can sign up to have an email, text and a phone call in that order. Kurzejeski said if a person does not see the email but does see the text all they have to do is tell the system they have been notified and it will then not make the phone call.
She said while the system is new in St. Clair County, it has been in use in surrounding counties such as Shelby and Blount for about a year.
“They have had wonderful results,” Kurzejeski said. “This system is superb.”
She also said the system is an extension of the one used internally by county agencies so it can allow the county to send out alerts on a wide range of emergencies beyond just weather.
The director said the system is completely free and that residents can sign up at schema.org. A link on the website's homepage will allow residents to set up an account and their notification setting. Kurzejeski said anyone needing help signing up for the warning system is welcome to call the EMA at (205) 884-6800.