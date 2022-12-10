Eissmann Automotive announces expansion

PELL CITY — German automotive supplier Eissmann Automotive, North America, this week announced it will add equipment and jobs to its facility here.
Operating 13 locations on three continents, Eissmann is expected to hire an additional 79 employees in its Pell City plant to support the production necessary for new orders. A company spokesman said Friday that the expansion will not be a physical addition, but one involving new equipment and people to operate it. The expansion is expected to be ready to run in late spring or early summer next year, with interviews for jobs to take place around that time.
The company specializes in car interiors, built-to-print trim components, shifter modules and many other parts for German and Domestic auto makers such as Mercedes, Audi, Jeep, Tesla, Porsche, Volkswagen, and others.
Company officials said their commitment to high quality and 100 percent customer satisfaction is key to their success.
“We have been very pleased with our experience working with the City of Pell City, the St. Clair County Commission, and Alabama’s Department of Commerce,” said Eissmann Automotive plant director Tracy Breeding. “They have been wonderful partners as we continue to invest in Pell City to provide quality service and products to our valued customers.”
Eissmann Automotive opened its North American plant in Pell City in 2005.
“Pell City is excited to be home to quality companies like Eissmann Automotive Group,” said Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt. “They have always been a great partner in the community, and this expansion is great news. We are looking forward to their continued success and the new jobs that will soon be available in our city.”
The expansion will include a $3.4 million investment in new advanced manufacturing equipment for their new production line.
“St. Clair County and the State of Alabama are very fortunate to have Eissmann Automotive Group expand in our community,” said Alabama Sen. Lance Bell, R-Pell City. “We applaud them for their success in capturing the business necessary for this expansion, and we are excited that they are growing as an important part of the state’s automotive supply chain.”
“Eissmann Automotive Group’s decision to expand their facility in St. Clair County is wonderful for our citizens and community,” said St. Clair County Commission chairman Stan Batemon. “It is always beneficial to both our community and the company when higher paying jobs with more advanced technology are announced. This is a testament both to the company’s ability to produce a great product and the faith they have in St. Clair County’s workforce.”
“Eissmann Automotive is a great company who has experienced much growth and success here in St. Clair County,” said St. Clair Economic Development Council chairman Joe Kelly. “We are excited to learn that they are making this new investment in their Pell City facility. We congratulate Eissmann and wish them continued success.”