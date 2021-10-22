Eden Elementary teacher joins fellow teachers of the year in Washington D.C

PELL CITY — Eden Elementary School teacher Dr. Andrew Jackson visited the nation's capital and met the president this week as a culmination of his duties as 2020 Alabama Teacher of the Year.
Jackson said the trip is for a week-long conference for state teachers of the year that usually takes place each year.
“Basically the 2020 and 2021 state teachers of the year from across the country met in Washington,” he said, describing the trip. “They normally do it every year, usually in May, but obviously in May 2020 no one went anywhere and by May 2021 people were still like 'maybe?' because that's when that new delta was out. … So anyway they brought both classes to Washington, D.C., this week.”
Jackson said the week has been full of different events such as Smithsonian trips, meeting with members of congress and even presentations from companies like Google and Verizon about how they interact with education and educators.
“Basically, a lot of networking and collaboration and getting to meet with a lot of great educators from across the country,” he said.
Jackson said the week began on Monday with an event on the White House lawn held by First Lady Jill Biden, who is herself an educator.
“She was actually extremely instrumental in getting this done," he said.
Jackson said that, because of the pandemic, there was some doubt if the conference would be held, but the first lady had pushed for it to happen.
“They said she was an educator herself and she said this is a priority, we really want to get the state teachers of the year here,” he said.
Jackson said President Joe Biden’s attendance to the event was actually a surprise. He said while he doesn’t agree with the president, or even past presidents, on every issue, the experience of being at the White House and meeting a sitting president was a good one.
Jackson said the experience has been wonderfully strange, much like the entire experience of being teacher of the year has been.
“It's been strange,” he said. “The bottom line is this is far more than I deserved and far more than I expected.”
Jackson said he didn’t expect to be making a trip to the capital since his time as teacher of the year has already come and gone
“My year of service is done,” he said. “We have a new teacher of the year, a phenomenal teacher, Kimberley Johnson out of Auburn. So for me, my year was crazy but in a way it almost seemed like my year was finished.”
While Jackson said he was excited to meet the president, and take a selfie, one of the highlights of the trip has been hearing stories from other educators.
“Our big focus for our cohort is humanize and bring stories of education to policy makers, to people in congress,” he said. “It's easy to look at certain data points but teaching is about families and communities and kids.”
Jackson said while data are important but it's also important the policy makers recognize there are stories behind the kids and families that create those test scores.
“That's one of the honors and privileges of this year for me has been to highlight those stories and efforts in a ways that maybe the public isn't able to always see,” he said.