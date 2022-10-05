 Skip to main content
Eden Elementary, Coosa Valley Elementary break ground on storm shelters

Coosa Shelter.JPG

The celebration for the new storm shelters continued Wednesday afternoon at the Coosa Valley Elementary campus, where a second concrete shelter will be built. Each shelter will include about 6,500 square feet of space and withstand winds of up to 250 mph.

 By Laura Nation/The Daily Home

The last two of what will create seven total storm shelters for students in all Pell City Schools are off the drawing board and going into place.

Both Eden Elementary and Coosa Valley Elementary Schools held celebrations and groundbreakings for the completely concrete additions that are designed to withstand winds of up to 250 mph.

The structures will be free-standing, but include safe access from the existing schools and are constructed of concrete from their roofs into the foundations.

Each is designed to be site specific, as each school design and setting had variables with the designated property and school population to accommodate, said Superintendent Dr. James Martin.

The buildings will share functions, with each including needed classroom space and other uses.

“Both will average about 6,500 in size,” said Seawell McKee with the Montgomery based architectural firm of McKee & Associates.

Eden Shelter.JPG

Pell City School System and city officials join in tossing some dirt for the groundbreaking held at Eden School Wednesday morning. The event celebrated the beginning of construction for a storm shelter to serve the school and area community.

He said the company has designed the structures in sites throughout Alabama, probably about 100 total at this time.

Goodgame Company of Pell City will construct the shelters at both schools

Funding for the additions comes from the 2021 referendum vote that increased property taxes for the Pell City School System, Martin said.

Students, staff and administrators hailed the day as a celebration of the safety the structures will provide for all.

Each school gathering included rounds of “Thank yous,” and lots of applause from the students and staff.

The shelters are planned to be ready for use for the 2023-24 school year, Martin said.

The Eden addition will include a music room and added classrooms and the Coosa Valley site includes four classrooms, restrooms for students and teachers and a conference room.

The bid was approved for the shelters during a Pell City Board of Education meeting held in August, with the total not to exceed $5,525,855.