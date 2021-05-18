Eden Elemantary's Megan Kreitlein named Alabama Teacher of the Year finalist

PELL CITY — Eden Elementary Teacher Megan Kreitlein has been named one of the 16 finalists for Alabama Teacher of the Year.
Kreitlein, who teaches fourth grade, is the second teacher from Eden to make the list of finalists in as many years. Dr. Andrew Jackson, who also teaches fourth grade at Eden, won the state honor last year.
Kreitlein said she is honored to be recognized as a finalist, but that it feels a little unreal.
“It's really mind blowing,” she said “I did not expect to be in the top 16 at all.”
Eden Elementary Principal Latoya Threatt said the school is ecstatic to have a teacher recognized two years in a row. She said Kreilein is an especially good candidate because she goes above and beyond the call of duty more often than not.
“Megan Kreitlein is well deserving of this honor,” Threatt said.
Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin joined Threatt in praising Kreitlein for her selection. He said the system is proud of Kreitlein and the work she does with her students.
“She does a fabulous job with our students,” Martin said. “She's truly a dedicated teacher that cares about her students.”
Martin said with her selection for the final 16, Kreitlein will serve as the Elementary Teacher of the Year for Alabama’s sixth educational district, an honor that Jackson also held last year.
The superintendent said that while he is happy that the district has been represented by Eden teachers two years in a row, it reflects on the quality of teachers at all of Pell City’s four elementary schools.
“It's just an example of the quality teachers we have in Pell City,” he said.
Threatt said that on top of teaching, Kreitlein also helps with technology integration for both teachers and students.
“Her great strength is the integration of technology into her lessons,” Threatt said.
Kreitlein said that technology is her passion and she tries to find tools that can help students learn.
“My focus is really on my students and what's best for them,” she said.
Kreitlein said that while technology is important, the key aspect in teaching is relating to students. She said that it's important to connect to students and make them feel safe, because if you can’t you are not going to be able to teach them effectively.
According to a news release from the Alabama State Department of Education, the list of candidates for Teacher of the Year will be narrowed down to the final top four. The 2021-2022 Alabama Teacher of the Year will be officially announced by the Alabama State Board of Education and the Alabama State Department of Education in August.
The release said Alabama’s Teacher of the Year spends the majority of the school year serving as a full-time ambassador for education and the teaching profession, as well as presenting workshops to various groups. Alabama’s representative is a candidate for National Teacher of the Year.