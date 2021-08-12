Early morning wreck leads to traffic back up Thursday

A commercial vehicle wreck Thursday morning left traffic on Interstate 59 northbound blocked for more than an hour.
According to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, state troopers spent the morning at an overturned commercial vehicle on Interstate 59 northbound near the 150-mile marker. The release said that as of 6:25 a.m. the northbound lanes were shut down while the wreck was cleared. A separate release said the wreck was finally cleared by 7:46 a.m.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control during the incident. ALEA said no injuries were reported from the incident.