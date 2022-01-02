You are the owner of this article.
Early morning accident sends three to hospital Sunday

TNS

An early morning wreck sent one vehicle off the Coosa River Bridge and its three occupants to the hospital Sunday.

Lincoln Fire Chief Joshua Vincent said at 04:29 a.m. Lincoln Fire Department along with Lincoln Police Department, Riverside Police and Fire Departments, Pell City Fire Department were called to I-20 eastbound at the Coosa River Bridge for a motor vehicle accident where a car had gone off the bridge. 

He said Units arrived to find a single vehicle accident with three occupants. The chief said the vehicle did not enter the river, however.

“Although the car had gone off the bridge,” Vincent said, “fortunately it had come to rest in the muddy riverbank and not in the water itself.”

He said all three fire departments along with The LPD worked together to perform a rope rescue to bring the patients up the steep embankment. 

Vincent said all three occupants were in stable condition. He said one occupant was transported to the University Alabama Hospital in Birmingham, while the other two were transported to Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

 

Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.