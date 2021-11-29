Early morning accident leaves 18 wheeler on the shores of Lake Logan Martin

LINCOLN — Authorities are working to remove an 18-wheeler after it left Interstate 20 early Monday morning.
Lincoln Fire Chief Josh Vincent said his department received a call of a commercial vehicle that had left the roadway at 4:19 a.m. Monday. He said a crew arrived on the scene at 4:25 a.m. to find an 18-wheeler had fully exited the roadway near the Coosa River Bridge, but had not entered the river.
Vincent said the driver of the vehicle was not injured and no other vehicles were involved. He said that crews were attempting to remove the truck by pulling it into a nearby access road without pulling it back onto I-20.
Alabama Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Justin O’Neal said the troopers are investigating the accident. He said the cause has yet to be determined, but foul play is not expected to be involved.