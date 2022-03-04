Drew student designs product to help a Riverside business

LINCOLN — Drew Middle School Student Trenton Rainey got a unique opportunity recently to help a local business solve a problem.
According to Drew Principal Tim Young, the school was recently approached by Harris Rebar in Riverside with the need to fix a problem.
As Rainey described it the issue was the company did not have anything for employees to keep their crane remotes in when not in use, instead hanging them on their sides and making it possible for the controls to brush against other objects. They wanted a holster to keep that from happening.
Young said one of the employees had heard about the school's robotics program and knew they did 3D printing, and decided to reach out.
Robotics Teacher Kathryne Dunston and Technology Integration Specialist Monique Chatman ended up presenting the problem to their class as a project, which is where Rainey came in.
Rainey is a student in the robotics class and said he approached the problem one day during P.E. After one class period, about 45 minutes of modeling in a computer-aided design software on his laptop, Rainey had his first design prototype.
What he designed was a square cup with a small circular hole at the bottom to accommodate the remote's emergency shut off button. He said the biggest challenge was working only from the measurements of the remotes Harris had sent the school.
“The measurements they sent in were incorrect in some spots,” he said, but he was able to work through the problem.
After working through that, the work wasn't really done yet. Rainey only finished the first design in that single class period.
“I had to make three different models,” he said.
The main issue was how the person would wear the holster. Rainey’s first design was meant to hang from a hook on someone's belt, but it was decided that wasn’t secure enough. The next had a slot to have a belt drawn through it, but not every employee wears a belt. The final design Rainey worked on instead has just a square handle that can be tucked into a belt or someone’s pants. He said that is the design he 3D printed and sent to Harris for testing.
Rainey said if they approve of the design after that, the school will simply need to 3D print the amount they need.
Rainey said it felt good to be able to help the community in this way.
“I’m happy to have the chance to do something like this,” he said. “It's nice because I helped the company.’
Young shared his excitement for the school having the opportunity.
“It's phenomenal,” he said. “Trenton has left his mark.”
The principal said both at Drew and at his previous post as a high school principal, educators are always looking for opportunities to give students authentic project based learning experiences. Young said there is no better example than this kind of partnership with local businesses.