Dr. Frank Buck looks at organization in the digital age in new book

Local columnist and writer Dr. Frank Buck is looking to help people deal with the rigors of a digital lifestyle with his new book “Get Organized … Digitally!”
Subtitled “The Educators Guides to Time Management,” Buck said the book looks at principles and tools for time management and organization through the lens of stories about teachers and school administrators.
The book shares the “get organized” in its title with Buck’s first book “Get Organized! Time Management for School Leaders” and his weekly newspaper column which runs in the Daily Home and the St. Clair Times.
“That kind of been my catch phrase or whatever you might call it for as long as I can remember,” Buck said.
While the books have similar titles, Buck said the two works have different goals in mind. He said his first book, which was originally released in 2007 and released its second edition in 2015, focused on general evergreen principles of organization and time management. In contrast, Buck said this new book looks at specific tools that can help readers get organized digitally. He said he wanted to look at the best digital tools out now.
“The thing that prompted the book was actually the pandemic,” Buck said.
Buck said the editor he had worked with for his first book reached out and asked about the possibility of a new book looking at the digital aspect of organization in response to schools going digital in the face of the pandemic.
“With all of the people who are working remotely and meetings now being held over Zoom rather than face to face, suddenly technology is even more at the forefront than it ever had been,” he said. “Lets face it, if it hadn't been for technology in many places in this country we would not have had school for months.”
Buck said the book largely looks at three main areas: a digital task list, digital notes and documents and then miscellaneous tools such as calendars and email that help round out a person’s tool kit.
“I start off the book talking about an app I use called Remember the Milk, it keeps up with all my tasks,” he said. “I started the book with that because from my experience in working with all kinds of people that seems to be the weakness.”
Buck said almost everyone has their head wrapped around keeping an address book on their phone and many have switched to a digital calendar, but very few people keep their to-do lists digitally and some that do may not keep it well organized.
“When you start asking people: where do you keep your to-do list?” he said. “Well then its sticky notes around my computer monitor, it's well I jot things down. It's the next napkin that I pick up at lunch and stick in my purse or fold up and stick in my wallet.”
Buck said those who do make that list digitally often make it in a notes app or something similar, which can be great for a grocery list but not for something you need to do next week.
He said with Remember the Milk he can instead generate tasks from a voice command on his phone or by forwarding an email and the app then creates a notification that reminds him later.
Buck said he illustrates the use of the app and others through stories about how people can use it as a way of giving a practical example. These examples include everything from syncing the family calendar to helping a principal manage her work day.
All of these examples are developed through Buck’s experience as a teacher, principa; and central office administrator during his nearly 30 years in Education.
“Get Organized … Digitally!” is available for order online through Routledge .com and Amazon.com