Douglas Manufacturing announces Pell City plant expansion

Douglas Manufacturing has announced it will expand its Pell City plant and add 20 more jobs.
The company said in a news release it will invest more than $2 million over the next two years in new manufacturing technologies, such as new CNC equipment and automation, as well as, expanding its physical plant. The company estimates that this investment and expansion will create more than 20 new positions in Pell City and increase the plant by roughly 15,000 square feet.
The release said once complete, the company plans to add a second shift. That will allow the business to more than double the production capacity of key components so that the company can keep up with an increase in demand for its core component lines: pulleys, lagging, idlers, magnetics, impact beds, and take-ups. The investments will spur economic growth with increased purchases from local and national suppliers.
“The significant new investment Douglas is making to expand its Pell City manufacturing plant illustrates our strong commitment to the conveyor industry, to Alabama, and our local community,” Company President Paul Ross said. “We would like to thank St. Clair County, the City of Pell City, and the St. Clair County EDC for their support in helping to make this new investment possible.”
Economic Development Council Executive Director Don Smith said Douglas’ announcement is a sign of the company’s commitment to Pell City.
“Douglas Manufacturing is an incredible company with strong leadership,” he said. “We are grateful to their investment because we know those dollars could have been invested in other locations. It is a public vote of confidence by the company for our community.”
Smith said Douglas Manufacaturing’s investment also highlights the importance of the expansion of existing industry along with recruiting new industry.
“While it’s important to recruit new companies into our community, it's more important to support and meet the needs of our existing companies so they can compete and grow locally,” he said. "They are our best recruiting tool.”
Established in 1978, Douglas Manufacturing focuses on the manufacture of conveyor components and engineered conveying solutions. The release said the company’s vision is to become the most trusted, the most respected, and the most valuable conveyor company.