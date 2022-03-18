Despite soaking rain and plenty of thunder, Talladega and St. Clair counties were sparred weather damage Friday

Although Talladega County and St. Clair County got a good soaking and enough thunder to rattle some windows Friday morning, there was little in the way of real damage to report by the afternoon.
Talladega County EMA Specialist LeighAnn Butler said Friday that she was not aware of any reports of flooding in the county, and the only other damage reported was a downed tree on Oldfield Road in Sycamore.
Butler added that the National Weather Service had downgraded the risk for Talladega County for Friday night from “slight” to “marginal.”
The NWS in Birmingham had forecasted early Friday that the counties would see storms come through in both the morning and afternoon, with the greater risk of strong storms in the area, and much of the state, being in the afternoon. The NWS downgraded that risk from slight to marginal at 10 a.m. Friday morning and had by 2:30 p.m. made no further updates to the risk factor in the afternoon front.
Although it is a small chance, she said there is still a chance of isolated 60 mile per hour winds and up to quarter size hail between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Brian Schaefers with the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said midday Friday that the county had been spared any severe impacts during the thunderstorms that punctuated the morning.
“We have not had anything reported to us,” he said.
Schaefers said that the St. Clair EMA could not discount the possibility of more severe weather, but he was hoping the county would see nothing more than a dreary afternoon with more soaking rain. He stressed the EMA is continuing to monitor the situation.
“We are still going to be be here,” Shaefers said.