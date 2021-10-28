Denise Olivastri named citizen of the year at annual chamber awards

PELL CITY — The Pell City Chamber of Commerce has named Chamber Vice President Denise Olivastri as its citizen of the year.
Olivastri was recognized during the chamber’s annual award luncheon Wednesday along with local businesses of all shapes and sizes.
Olivastri is a native of Canada where she worked with Sear Canada for 30 years. She relocated to Pell City after retiring in 2011. Since her move, on top of working with Avon and AMS Health Sciences, Olivastri also spends time volunteering in the Pell City community.
She has served on the chamber’s board for three years, the last two as the vice president. During her time with the chamber, Olivastri has helped to launch various chamber programs, including the new member presentation program, the new member enrollment day, the member to member discount program, the annual survey, business member infomercial, the chamber connection and the business builder breakfast. In 2020, she was honored by the chamber during its officer swearing in with an award for the dedication and hard work she puts into her work with the chamber.
Olivastri has chaired the Christmas parade and annual block party events. She has also headed the Third Thursday committee for the last three years since the event's inception. Olivastri serves on the Heart of Pell City Committee, the Pell City Historical Society, the advisory council for the Museum of Pell City and many other civic organizations. She also volunteers with the Goodworks Society with her husband Nick.
Olivastri said she was honored and grateful to get the awards.
“This is surreal,” she said. “How do you get an award for doing something that you love?”
Olivastri also took time to complement Pell City Councilwoman Ivi McDaniel and local realtor Shirley Kujan, who had also been nominated for the award.
“Ivi and Shirley, you are both amazing, selfless women, you’re incredible women with big servant hearts,” she said. “Thank you for everything you do for our community.”
McDaniel is the first woman of color to be elected to the city council and serves as a substance abuse counselor. Kujan is, like Olivastri, a transplant originally from England, but moved to Pell City in 1990 where she has been involved with the community especially as part of the St. Clair County Association of Realtors.
Olivastri also said that she is blessed to be able to serve the community, but was quick to point out that she does not do it alone.
“Nothing great is accomplished alone, so it takes a whole team,” she said, thanking chamber members again.
The chamber also awarded awards for business in several categories, each voted on by chamber members. Pell City radio station 94.1 The River took the prize for small business of the year. Media seemed to be a theme this year as Premiere Cinemas Entertainment also received the large business of the year award after spending the year dealing with the pandemic. Leaps Academy received the medium business of the year award.
Industry and non-profit of the year had a health care theme with Ascension St. Vincent’s St. Clair and Lakeside Hospice receiving the awards respectively.
In a stunning upset, Trussell, Funderburg, Rea, Bell and Furgerson beat out Santa Claus for professional business of the year.
Partner Erskine Funderburg wondered what that said about the community.
“I don't know what it says about a community that votes for a bunch of lawyers over Santa Claus,” he said, laughing. “Of all the years that I never thought I could win.”
The awards were rounded out by the police officer and firefighter of the year awards. While all other awards are voted on by chamber members, these two awards are decided on by their respective chiefs.
Police Chief Paul Irwin presented his award to Lt. Don Newton for his dedication and willingness to forgo retirement and instead take on greater leadership responsibilities.
Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski got emotional as he announced that his award this year was dedicated to Capt. Jeff Rogers, who recently returned home after a months long battle with COVID-19. He said in recognition of the hard work the entire staff at the Pell City Fire Department has put in during the pandemic he was giving the award to the entire department.
“The men and women of my department stood up to the challenge once again demonstrating their excellence and true love for what they do, and never missed a beat,” the chief said.