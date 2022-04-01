Daughters of the Revolution award annual nursing scholarship

The Broken Arrow chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has announced the recipient of its annual Dixie Mays Jones Scholarship.
In a news release, the organization announced Kristine Harvard as this year's recipient of the $1,000 scholarship. She was given the award during a ceremony Saturday.
The DAR awards the scholarship to a resident of St. Clair County who is a second-year or above student and participating in a nursing program.
Harvard has been a licensed practical nurse for more than 13 years and works at Hope Hospice. An LPN is trained in the scientific basics of nursing, meeting certain prescribed standards of education and clinical competence.
Harvard attends Wallace State Community College where she has a 4.0 grade point average. She is working to become a registered nurse.
The release said Harvard plans to continue working after graduation in hospice care, where her duties include administering medication, drawing blood, and operating and monitoring medical equipment.
Hope Hospice Director of Nursing Kaye Gurley said that Harvard has already shown excellence in her work with the hospice even as an LPN.
“She has displayed leadership and ingenuity, selflessness, unmatched work ethic and genuine care for her patients and family in her charge,” she said. “Kristine is a born care-giver which makes her the ideal medical professional.”
The release said Dixie Mays Jones was the organizing regent of the Broken Arrow Chapter in 1954. When this scholarship was started in the 1950s, Pell City was in need of nurses. A $100 loan was given to a nursing student from St. Clair County in hopes that she would remain in St. Clair County to alleviate that need. Today that $100 loan has increased to a $1,000 scholarship.