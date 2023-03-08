Dancers show their style at fundraiser for Pell City police

With a cast of hundreds — counting dancers, volunteers and patrons — the massive production of Pell City’s Dancing With Our Stars raised more than $31,000 for the Pell City Police Department.
Staged by the Pell City Line Dancers and the group’s supporters, the festivities Saturday night filled the gymnasium of Pell City’s Center for Education and Performing Arts.
Each year since 2014, the Line Dancers choose a community organization to benefit from the effort, and this year, it was the police department.
The charitable initiative had its beginnings with the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life years ago, for it was former Relay for Life area representative Melinda Williams who recommended the idea of a dance event as a fundraiser for the Pell City Line Dancers, said the group’s director, Doris Munkus.
St. Clair County Sheriff's Office perform "Guns and Badges in Dancing with Our Stars in Pell City on Saturday night.
Dancing With Our Stars in Pell City raised almost $32,000 for the Pell City Police Department to build a new firing range and training facility. Hosted by the Pell City Line Dancers, the event was held Saturday night at Pell City Center for Education and Performing Arts.
DeWaine Jones and Glenda Wilson perform in Dancing with Our Stars in Pell City on Saturday night.
Maliha Alzyat Dylan Stanford perform in Dancing with Our Stars in Pell City on Saturday night.