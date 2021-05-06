Dance studio to host recital to benefit recovery center

PELL CITY — A Cropwell dance studio will hold a recital Friday to benefit an Anniston-based recovery center.
Hineni Dance in Cropwell will host a dance recital at Celebrations in Pell City Friday, May 7 at 6 p.m. Tickets for the event are $5 a person. Children 3 years old or younger can get in for free.
The event will benefit 7 Springs Recovery Ministries in Anniston. According to 7 Springs’ website, it is a non-profit, faith-based organization that offers drug addiction recovery services and re-entry services for individuals who have been held in federal prison though both outpatient and residential services.