Cropwelll man pleads guilty to 2017 murder

PELL CITY — A Cropwell man has pled guilty to the 2017 murder of New London resident Billy Saffold.
James Earl “Peanut” Castleberry, 58, of Cropwell pled guilty to murder Monday morning in a hearing in front of St. Clair County Judge Bill Weathington. Castleberry's co-defendant Charla Johnson pled guilty to the same charges in August.
Castleberry’s plea comes as his trial was set to begin this week. St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said he had been prepared to call 18 witnesses if the trial had proceeded.
Saffold was stabbed to death Oct. 23, 2017. At the time, St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Saffold was pronounced dead at 3:56 p.m. at Ascension St. Vincent’s St. Clair Hospital in Pell City, after he died en route to the hospital. Then-St. Clair County Sheriff Terry Surles said Saffold was transported to the hospital after motorists called 911 after they witnessed a fight on the side of Cook Springs Cutoff Road and Saffold being stabbed.
During a 2018 hearing, Current St. Clair Chief Investigator Wayne Layton testified that Saffold identified his killer as Castleberry before his death.
“I asked him who did this,” Layton testified, reading a St. Clair County deputy’s sworn statement from the witness stand. “He said, ‘James Castleberry, the one they call Peanut.’”
Harmon said he had been prepared to back up that dying declaration with testimony from several witnesses.
Weathington said Castleberry will be sentenced during a hearing April 13. He said the sentence could be anywhere from 13 to 85 years in prison.
Harmon said he hopes Castleberry’s plea gives some form of relief to Saffold’s family.
“I know for them its been a long difficult four and a half years since their sone and brother was murdered,” he said, “but today the defendant admitted his guilt, and for that my office is thankful.”
Harmon said the case is a good example of the importance of jury trials in criminal cases.
“The hard work of law enforcement that investigated this case was about to culminate this week in a trial,” he said, adding that without the trial being set he did not think Castleberry would have pleaded guilty.
Harmon specifically praised Layton and retired Chief Investigator Tommy Dickson for their work in the case.