Cropwell woman pleads guilty to 2017 murder

ASHVILLE — A Cropwell woman has pled guilty to the 2017 murder of New London resident Billy Saffold.
Charla Johnson, 49, one of two people accused of the murder, pled guilty to murder charges Monday as her trial was set to begin.
St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said Johnson entered the guilty plea during initial hearings Monday, the same day the jury was to be selected.
Johnson was accused of the murder of Saffold which took place Oct. 23, 2017. At the time, St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Saffold was pronounced dead at 3:56 p.m. at Ascension St. Vincent’s St. Clair Hospital in Pell City, after he died en route to the hospital.
Then-St. Clair County Sheriff Terry Surles said the incident was called in by a passing motorist after seeing a fight along the side of Cook Springs Cutoff Road and the victim being stabbed.
Cropwell resident James Castleberry also has been indicted for murder charges in connection with the incident. Harmon said his trial has been tentatively scheduled for November.
Johnson, in her initial court appearance in October 2017, had asked for the process to be expedited as quickly as possible. She said at the time that she had already told the investigators everything.
During the preliminary hearing for the case, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Investigator Wayne Layton read several statements both from witnesses and investigators that described a brutal fight where Saffold was beaten and stabbed. These statements included one allegedly from Johnson herself which said she stabbed Saffold.
Layton testified that Saffold was found in a pool of blood with three to four visible stab wounds about 30 to 40 feet from Cooks Springs Cutoff Road. He also testified that Saffold cried for help during the attack.
He said the victim also had defensive wounds on both hands consistent with an attempt to shield himself from a knife attack.
Layton said he believed the attack started at the victim’s residence, a camper trailer on Dry Creek Road, and ended on the rural county road which he described as being in the middle of nowhere.
Harmon praised Assistant District Attorneys Gwendolyn Connelly and Lamar Williamson, Layton and the Sheriff’s Office for their efforts on the case. He said the plea is only the first step in the case.
“Today’s plea only closes one chapter of Billy Saffold’s brutal murder,” Harmon said. “We still have more work to do on prosecuting Johnson’s co-defendant (Castleberry).”
The district attorney said he and his team's hearts go out to the Saffold family. Harmon said he understands the plea cannot heal the wounds their family has suffered.