Cropwell man pleads guilty to sex abuse charges

PELL CITY — A Cropwell man has plead guilty to sex abuse charges involving a child.
St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said Eddie King, 78, of Cropwell plead guilty to two counts of first degree sodomy and three counts of sex abse of a child less than 12 on Friday.
Harmon said King’s case had been set as the first to go to trial Monday, before King agreed to a plea agreement Friday afternoon. He said King entered his new plea in front of Circuit Court Judge Bill Weathington the same day.
Harmon said the plea agreement was only after discussions with the victim and their family.
The district attorney said under the plea agreement, King will be sentenced to 20 years in prison split to three years. King will serve the first two years of his sentence with the Alabama Department of Corrections and the third year with St. Clair County Community Correction. After this, King will be required to spend three years under supervised probation and register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. The plea agreement also states that King is required to handwrite letters of apology to the victim in the case and that person's family.
Harmon said King will appear before Weathington for formal sentencing Sept. 30.
The district attorney said the case shows that sometimes bad things can come from the place people do not expect.
“Unfortunately, this is too common of an occurrence,” he said, “and sadly this is an example of the perpetrator being someone that no one would have expected.”
Harmon also praised Chief Deputy District Attorney Mike Anderton, who prosecuted the case on behalf of his office.
“I am very proud of Mike Anderton,” he said. “Mike did a fantastic job preparing this case for trial. We were ready to present this case, but it would have required the testimony of a child victim.”