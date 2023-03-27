Cropwell man dies in I-20 motorcycle accident

A Cropwell man was killed Saturday when the 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHTK he was driving left the roadway and overturned while driving on I-20, approximately three miles east of Pell City.
The victim of the incident was identified by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency as Chester R. Hochstrasser, 57. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALEA reported the accident as a single vehicle incident that occurred at approximately 7:25 p.m. near the 161 mile marker.
No additional information was released about the accident.