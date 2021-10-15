Cropwell man arrested in connection with sex abuse charges

A Cropwell man has been arrested after his indictment for sex abuse charges.
According to a news release from the St Clair County Sheriff’s office, Eddie M. King, 77, of Cropwell was arrested and charged after he was indicted by the St. Clair County Grand Jury. The release said the arrest comes after an extensive investigation by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division
King was arrested and booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Ashvile on Oct. 14 for the grand jury indictment of two counts of sodomy first degree and three counts sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old
King has since bonded out on a $500,000.00 bond set by the grand jury. His next court date is set for Nov. 9 in Pell City.