Crime victims advocacy group to hold inaugural meetings in St. Clair County

The St. Clair County District Attorney Office has announced inaugural meetings for a local chapter of Victims of Crime and Leniency, or VOCAL.
Victims Service Officer Candy Cato said the chapter will hold its first meetings at the Pell City Courthouse on July 11 and the Ashville Courthouse on July 12. Both meetings will be at 6 p.m.
Cato said VOCAL is a non profit group founded in 1982 that works to support and advocate for victims of crime.
Cato said the chapter will not be run by the DA’s office, but it is helping the local chapter get started as the organization and others like it play an important role in aiding prosecutors. She said local chapters often provide support to victims or the family of victims during trials and allow victims to find a network of support.
VOCAL provides assistance through crisis intervention, referrals to community resources, support groups or attendance during judicial proceedings.
At the same, the organization says it works to eliminate inequalities affecting victims of crime through advocacy work.
District Attorney Lyle Harmon said he feels the chapter will provide a needed service for victims of crime in St. Clair County.
“It gives our victims a unified voice that they haven’t otherwise had,” he said. “It will ot only give them a voice in our county but also a voice in Montgomery.”
Harmon thanked Cato and Victim Service Officer Patsy Williams for their work in getting the chapter set up.