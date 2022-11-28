Council OKs annexation of Metro Bank property

PELL CITY — Some property owned by Metro Bank in Pell City and property adjacent to it was approved for annexation into the city limits and R-4 zoning by members of the City Council Monday night.
Part of the property was approved for the same zoning and entry into the city limits in 2014, and Metro Bank sought to address having the entire property bear the same zoning and city limits inclusion.
The property is located on Roberts Mill Pond Road, and Monday’s action added the two parcels not included in the 2014 action, which are south of the road. The approvals given in 2014 are north of Roberts Mill Pond Road.
Rhett Loveman, representing Metro Bank, told the council that the property is not for sale at this time, but owners did wish to have the property zoned in the same manner.
A public hearing on the change was held prior to the Council’s vote, with no one present to address the change.
Also Monday, following a public hearing held to allow input on the item, the council approved resolutions declaring eight pieces of property a nuisance under the city’s nuisance ordinance.
There were no property owners present to speak on the matter of the concerned property, which included property located at 932 Comer Ave.; 106, 109, 107 and 111 Heights Way; 3305 Stemley Bridge Road; property located at Martin Street South and Alabama 34; and property located on Martin Street South at 19th Street South.
In other business Monday, the council:
— Approved a low bid of $7,500 yearly for up to three years for landscaping services for the city’s municipal complex from Owens Landscape of Trussvillle;
— Approved the purchase of a cargo van for use by the city’s Animal Control operations for $34,378 with a January 2023 deliver date from Donohoo Chevrolet of Ft. Payne;
— Approved the purchase of a pursuit-rated 2023 Chevrolet Silverado for $45,360 for the Pell City Police Department, which will be available for the city to obtain in January 2023;
— Agreed on approval to accept a $150,000 reimbursement from the St. Clair County Commission regarding an agreement made in 2014 for a state Department of Transportation project from a matching grant that included improvements along the U.S. 231 North corridor, including the intersection of the entrance to Vaughan Lane and from Hazelwood Drive. Bids for the project will be opened for bid in January, 2023;
— Approved finalizing a salary rate of $26.24 per hour or $54,570 annually for an IT technician for the city.
— Recognized members of the city’s 2022 6U football and cheer teams for their performances and achievements during the year’s events.