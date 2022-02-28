Council names Clay Morris as new Pell City police chief

PELL CITY —The Pell City Council has appointed former DEA Agent Clay Morris as the city’s next police chief.
Morris interviewed for the position on Friday, as the second to last candidate in the five the council interviewed. The council approved the appointment unanimously.
Morris comes from a predominantly federal background. While he serves as vice president for an industrial maintenance company, he started with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration in the 1990s. Morris more recently served with that organization as assistant special agent in charge at the agency’s Alabama headquarters in Birmingham, which he left in 2020. In that position he oversaw the DEA operations in the state reporting to the special agent in charge in Louisiana.
Morris is a native of Monroe, La., and comes from a family of law enforcement officers and other public servants. His posting included Texas, Tennessee, and Washington D.C.
Morris said he is thrilled to have the job and plan to start by meeting his new officers and the community in Pell City.
“Quite frankly it's a lifelong fulfillment of mine to be a chief of police and certainly in a city as fine as Pell City,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for a better situation.”