Council holds discussion about street, building repairs

RIVERSIDE — For the city of Riverside to get its streets up to par and keep them that way for its residents and visitors, it’s going to take money.
Also requiring money is the upkeep and preservation of what’s become a functional and lucrative city landmark — the building that houses Riverside Landing, just across the street from City Hall.
Both items are important to its leaders and residents, and were topics of discussion Monday night at a City Council session.
For now, it might involve some patching and making do, but bids connected with both goals — smooth streets and a well-kept building — are hard to attract, and those that are received, a bit more expensive than expected.
City officials discussed roads they had identified as needing work last month, realizing that the only bid received would fall short of what they felt needed in the city. Since then, they have discussed ways that might aid the city in the repairs, such as grants and other means.
Last month, officials spoke about a bid from Massey Asphalt Paving in Trussville for resurfacing seven streets within the city, totaling $227,868. The roads included in the bid are Sparrow Lane, Lakeview Circle, Hamilton Lane, Deerfield, Pine Street and East Coleman. The council was given 30 days for the bid amounts per street to remain in place, or prices could change.
This week’s council meeting also brought in the costs for repairs to keep the Riverside Landing building from suffering further damage until repairs can be made — this work totaling $4,600 to replace the top gable of the building, remove vinyl siding, install board siding in the gable and paint to match the remainder of the building, replace facia boards on the building as needed and pressure wash the entire building.
These repairs were approved, but council members agreed there was more work needed for the building, and avenues for this would also have to be explored. The costs were not included in the fiscal 2023 budget, Mayor Rusty Jessup said.
The city did approve $3,500 for work on the pavilion at the city park, $3,000 was included in the 2023 budget for this and includes pressure washing and painting, removal of two outlets from the breaker box, repair and capping the existing water line, and installation of new bracing on pavilion poles.
Jessup said the city’s Parks and Recreation Department was under budget for the prior year, and could absorb the extra cost.
Also Monday, the council:
— Agreed on the possible purchase next year of portable speed trackers for the police department, which will detail the time, date, speed of individuals where it is placed throughout the city. They are battery powered and mounted on actual posts used for road signs.
— Approved a vote to allow medical marijuana dispensary pursuit in the city’s future, approving an ordinance that would allow the city to become one of 37 selected sites in the state if selected.