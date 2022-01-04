Coroner identifies woman killed in weekend accident

The St. Clair County Coroner has identified an Alpine woman killed in a single vehicle accident over the weekend.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Mikahia Wheeler, 19, of Alpine was pronounced dead early Saturday morning after a single vehicle accident.
According to a new release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred at about 1:33 a.m. Saturday. The crash happened on Kelly Creek Road near Piney Wood Road, about 14 miles north of the Pell City Limits.
The release said Wheeler was fatally injured when the 2006 Honda Accord, in which the youth was a passenger, left the roadway and struck a tree. Russell said she was transported to St. Vincent’s St. Clair, where she was pronounced dead at 2:25 a.m.
The driver of the Accord, Orlandez Dewaunte Harris, 23, of Childersburg, was also injured and transported to a nearby hospital.
Nothing further is available as troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.