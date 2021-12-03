Coroner Identifies Ragland man killed in early morning accident

RAGLAND — The St. Clair County Coroner has identified a man killed in a single vehicle accident Friday morning.
Coroner Dennis Russell said that Richard Greg Phillips, 43, of Ragland was pronounced dead at 3:33 a.m. Friday after the accident. Russell said it appeared Phillips was traveling down Highway 144 near Ragland when his vehicle exited the roadway and struck a tree. The coroner said the cause of death appeared to be blunt force trauma.
Russell said a passerby noticed Phillip’s vehicle in the 4500 block of Highway 144 and reported the incident at 3:14 a.m. It is unclear when the accident itself took place or its cause at this time.
Russell said the incident is being investigated by the Alabama Highway Patrol.