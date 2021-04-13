Coroner Identifies man killed in Riverside accident Sunday

RIVERSIDE — The St. Clair County Coroner has identified a man who died after a lawnmower accident Sunday.
Coroner Dennis Russell said Charles E. Denard Jr, 65, of Trussville died Sunday after his lawnmower flipped on top of him. He said the Riverside Police department received the call about the accident at about 2:55 p.m.
Riverside Police Chief Rick Oliver said Denard was cutting grass on an incline on his property when the incident occurred. He said the lawnmower slid down the incline and then flipped into a slew near the lakeshore.
“It was just a freak accident,” the chief said, “a horrible accident.”
Russell said Denard was pronounced dead on the scene at 3:35 p.m.