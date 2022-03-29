Coroner identifies man found in Logan Martin last week

The Talladega County coroner has released the name of a man found dead in Lake Logan Martin last week.
Coroner Shaddix Murphy said the man has been identified as Tracey Earl Mills, 55, of Birmingham following an autopsy at the Alabama Department of Forensics in Montgomery.
Murphy said he was notified of the identification Tuesday morning. He is still waiting to receive a preliminary report from that autopsy, which will list a likely cause of death.
Mills' remains were discovered last Wednesday. Lincoln Patrol Captain Zack Tutten said the Lincoln Police Department received a call about a body in the lake around 10:44 a.m. Murphy said Mills was spotted floating in the lake near England Road by residents who were working on a nearby pier.
Murphy said he arrived on the scene and pronounced Mills dead at about 12:30 p.m. Mills had no identification on him at the time and no wounds that would point to an apparent cause of death. The coroner said Mills’ remains appeared to have been in the lake for several days.
In a news release last week, the State Bureau of Investigation said it arrived on the scene at 12:10 p.m. and launched an investigation at the request of the Lincoln Police Department.
The SBI said once complete, the findings of its investigation will be turned over to the Talladega District Attorney’s Office.
Further efforts to reach the SBI for comment were not immediately successful Tuesday.