Coroner identifed Sylacuga man killed in multi-vehicle wreck Wednesday

PELL CITY — The St. Clair County Coroner has identified a Sylacauga man killed in a multi-vehicle accident in Pell City on Wednesday.
Coroner Dennis Russell identified the man as Larry Hughes, 64, of Sylacauga.
According to a news release from the Alabama Highway Patrolthe multi-vehicle crash occurred at about 10:21 a.m.
The release said Hughes was fatally injured when the 2013 Toyota Prius he was driving collided with a 2019 Freightliner commercial truck driven by Brennan Granger, 31, of Rock Hill, S.C. The Prius that Hughes was driving was then struck by a 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by Jeremy Mitchell, 46, of Moody.
Russell said Hughes was transported to St. Vincent's St. Clair where he was pronounced dead of blunt force injuries at 11:06 a.m. He said two others were also transported to the hospital after the crash but have since been released.
The release crash occurred on Alabama 174 near the 16 mile marker, approximately three miles north of Pell City. Russell added that it was at the intersection of 174 and Mineral Springs Road.
Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.