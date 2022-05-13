Coroner identifed Moody woman killed in Thursday fire

MOODY — The St Clair County Coroner has identified a Moody woman killed in a house fire Thursday morning.
Coroner Dennis Russell identified the woman as Patricia Dobbs, 80 of Moody.
He said at 6:09 a.m. central dispatch received a call from a neighbor saying there was smoke coming out of the back of Dobbs’ house on Lee Meadows Drive in Moody.
Russell said after the fire, Dobbs was found deceased in her home and pronounced dead at 6:31 a.m. He said Dobbs had not received any burns during the fire and the cause of death appeared to be smoke inhalation, but stressed that the final cause of death would be determined by autopsy at the Alabama Department of Forensics in Huntsville.
He said the fire is currently under investigation by the Moody Police Department and the Alabame State Fire Marshal’s Office.