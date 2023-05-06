Coosa Valley teacher reaches finals for state Teacher of the Year

Lauren Murdoch Brascho thinks about many things as she guides her third-graders through their days in the classroom with her.
Naturally, there are lessons to learn, there are tasks to complete and facing the end of the school year at Coosa Valley Elementary, the days are growing short in number.
These youngsters will soon be moving on to another grade level with its own set of skills and tasks, and Brascho stays focused on their success, their happiness and the world she envisions preparing them for.
“When I think about the jobs they will likely be preparing for, I know it will be different from what we see now,” she said.
It stays on her mind throughout the school year, that the third-graders will be determining their career and life paths within the next nine or so years. But looking ahead is part of what the 13-year educator feels is important for her students.
There are many things Brascho values about her career choice, and there are just as many concerns she has about how to best prepare her classes for the future. So much so, that Brascho has created a voluntary group her students can become part of to get the most out of their years in classrooms.
“As we are relentlessly working to fill the gaps a child may have in their academic learning, we must also fill the gaps they may have in their hearts,” she states.
And it’s her belief that social and emotional learning can achieve this need.
“We owe it to our students to teach them wholly, effectively and strategically in not only every area of their academia, but also in their social and emotional state,” she said. “Social and emotional learning can do this.”
Gaining the hearts of the students also gains an open door to their minds, Brascho said.
When there are no longer gaps in the hearts of students, there is more opportunity to fill in any gaps in their learning and expand their minds far beyond grade level standards. Social and emotional learning can allow a teacher and the students to have more instructional time, and achieve higher academic gains, she said.
This process is done by nurturing relationships and that bring positive results for both student and teacher and “growing their hearts,” Brascho said.
During her career, Brascho has come to the belief that children are “quietly, and sometimes even audibly going through so much internally, that they are not able to grasp even the most highly effective, engaging lesson.”
She tells she learned herself that building up a community of connections within a classroom creates a better learning environment.
“In gaining their heart, we will also gain an open door to their mind,” she said.
Brascho took these life lessons of her own and channeled them into a project for her school, creating a mentoring program called “Meaningful Girls.”
Joining in is optional for the students and meeting and gathering times are arranged around their academic times.
“Many of my students were going through things emotionally that they couldn’t put into words,” she said.
Her goals were to model how to create allies, advocates and leaders within the students’ group. Brascho said she’s noted a ripple effect from the program, passing along through the students throughout the school.
“Building our students up from the inside out was the answer,” she said.
On the academics side, Brascho promotes literacy as an absolute necessity and supports a data driven, research driven approach found in “The Science of Reading.”
It’s a skill that 95 percent of students can achieve according to the research, and the lack of proficient reading and comprehension can also bring with it self-esteem concerns, she notes.
Brascho is a 2009 graduate of the University of Montevallo and received a master’s degree in education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2014.
Should she become one of two Teachers of the Year for Alabama, one selected from elementary levels and another from high school, Brascho will spend a year as a full-time ambassador for the teaching profession by speaking to civic and professional organizations, P-12 schools, colleges and universities; conducting workshops for teachers; and writing newspaper and magazine articles.
The State Department of Education is expected to announce the 2023-24 Teachers of the Year next week.
Brascho is married to Joseph Brascho, and the couple has two children, five-year-old Jace and two-year-old Olivia Ruth.