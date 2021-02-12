Coosa Valley Electric breaks ground on broadband office

Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative broke ground Tuesday on an office facility for its new broadband internet service business.
On track to start providing internet services to customers in September, the new broadband business is being created to provide high-speed internet services to all of CVEC’s consumers, especially those who currently have no access to broadband.
The business could eventually serve customers in areas in and around the cooperative service territory that are not on the cooperative’s power lines.
“Over the past several years, our members have expressed to us their need for fast, reliable, high-speed internet service,” CVEC General Manager Leland Fuller said. “So, we conducted two, separate feasibility studies to determine whether it was viable and if CVEC could provide this service. Both studies said yes on both accounts.”
The cooperative is constructing the facility a half-mile north of its office on Alabama Highway 77. The building will house new offices for its existing subsidiary, Coosa Valley Propane, as well as the new broadband subsidiary.
Construction is expected to be completed in August, just in time for the cooperative’s annual meeting in September. Coosa Valley Electric is planning to host a launch event at the end of March to unveil the new company’s name and logo and premier the pricing and packages that will be available.
After completing the studies, the cooperative’s management team went to work putting together the information needed to educate all CVEC members on the benefits and potential risks for starting another business. Then on Sept. 12, 2020, at the cooperative’s annual meeting, the members voted overwhelmingly in support of the measure. Later that month, construction began on the backbone fiber network.
“We understand there is a great need for broadband service in our area,” Fuller said. “Our members want it. It is feasible for us to provide it. So, we are getting into the broadband internet business, and every member will have the opportunity to sign up for this service if they want it.”
With nearly half of the backbone fiber already built, and construction ramping up, the project management team expects to begin building the fiber-to-the-home and business network in April. In September this year, and only after extensive testing, the new company’s first customers should begin enjoying high-speed services.
“Coosa Valley Electric has always worked to help improve the quality of life for our members and the communities we serve,” Fuller said. “We make it our mission to provide reliable, affordable electricity. We work tirelessly to attract quality industries offering high-paying jobs to our area. Now we will be providing our consumers with the fastest, most reliable broadband internet service that anybody can deliver. We are excited to be able to do this.”