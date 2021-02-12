Coosa Valley Electric breaks ground on broadband office

The Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative Board of Trustees and management team that broke ground Tuesday are, from left, Jon Cullimore, marketing manager; Ryan Hart, engineering manager; Kim Maye, finance manager; Board Trustee, Robert Dixon, District 1; Marilyn Davis, District 2; Sammy Gallman, District 3; John Davis, District 7; and Mary Land Ledford, District 6; CVEC General Manager Leland Fuller; and Board Trustee Michael Hubbard, District 4; and Buddy Watson, District 5.