Coosa Valley CEO Leland Fuller retires after 38 years

Longtime Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative CEO Leland Fuller has retired, with Manager of Marketing and Member Services Jon Cullimore taking the position.
During a retirement luncheon held Tuesday, the Cooperative honored his many years of service to the organization by dedicating its recently completed meeting facility to Fuller.
“In recognition of his leadership and tireless dedication to Coosa Valley Electric, the Board of Directors names this the Leland M. Fuller Meeting Facility,” Coosa Valley Electric Board President John M. Davis said.
According to a news release commemorating his retirement, Fuller closes out a 38-year career with the company. During his time, the Cooperative underwent drastic transformation, and his list of achievements cannot be understated.
The release said his leadership and skills helped to modernize the utility’s operations, consumer service and billing. He was able to implement changes that dramatically improved efficiencies and quality of service to the Cooperative’s more than 17,500 consumers.
Not long after he started, Fuller worked to partner CVEC with local economic development agencies. Seeing not only a need for the Cooperative to improve its income, he saw needs in the area communities to recruit new industries and good-paying jobs.
“We wanted to attract business to our area,” Fuller said. “The results speak for themselves. We helped bring in numerous new industries, 5,000-plus jobs and more money in our local economies.”
Thanks to his efforts, the Cooperative saw a greatly improved bottom line. The addition of larger industrial and commercial consumers on CVEC’s power lines translated into more stable electric users and an overall reduction in the cost of wholesale power.
In the 1990s, Fuller answered calls from consumers and helped get CVEC into the propane business. Coosa Valley Propane is now the premier provider of propane service to thousands of customers throughout the area.
Over the past couple of years, he led the charge to get the Cooperative into the broadband internet service business. Coosa Valley Technologies launched in March of 2021 and will start serving its first customers this month
“Mr. Fuller, on behalf of the Board of Directors, we thank you for your service,” Davis said. “We hope you enjoy your hard-earned retirement.”
Fuller was also honored this week with a proclamation of appreciation from CACC President Jeff Lynn and State Representative Steve Hurst (R-Munford).
"Leland was one of the first people I met when I became president at CACC," Lynn said. "His leadership and guidance have meant so much to this organization and the people who are served by the Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative.”
Hurst said he has known Fuller for many years and commended him for his service and dedication.
"I think the world of Leland Fuller," Hurst said."You will not find anyone more dedicated and driven. When Leland made his mind up about a particular project, and he felt like that was the way it needed to be done, he would fight for it to the very end.”
With Fuller’s retirement, the Board of Directors appointed longtime Manager of Marketing and Member Services Jon Cullimore to take over as the new CEO.
“I have been given the opportunity to succeed Leland as your next general manager,” Cullimore said during the luncheon Tuesday.. “I am inheriting a wonderful organization, and I am blessed with you all — the best team of employees anybody could ask for.”
Cullimore assumed his duties Jan. 1.