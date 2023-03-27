Cooperation at construction site expected to restore safe habitat for small fish

A tiny fish that calls certain Alabama waters its home brought representatives from the U. S. Department of the Interior to a 60-acre Springville construction site Friday, which is slated to be part of a community recreational area.
The U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service determined that the fish are a threatened species, and trispot darters were spotted in Little Canoe Creek near Springville in 2008.
The site, which is part of a large area being developed as various kinds of ballfields at this time, includes a tributary to Little Canoe Creek, which is adjacent to the Walmart Shopping Center in Springville.
Various protection groups and city officials gathered at the site to hear an assessment from Washington, D.C.,-based Shannon Estenoz, assistant secretary for U.S. Fish and Wildlife and Parks.
Springville Mayor Dave Thomas said a mistake has been made during the plan for the development, not realizing the trispots were within the tributary, and now, the city has to be accountable for correcting the situation.
“We’re going to learn how to fix the problem,” he said. “This is what they do. We want to be an example to others.”
Rick Haynes, director for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, said a percentage of the area was developed, part of which borders the tributary, and that plans for the area have been in the works for about 10 years.
THE DARTERS SHOWED up at the site in a prong of Big Canoe Creek, which flows through the area.
Haynes said the 2013 plan for the property use will be modified according to the needs for remediation.
“We’ll make sure that we’re working with nature,” he said.
Doug Morris, representing The Nature Conservancy during the event Friday, said there were 14 trispot darters recently found in the tributary, and that issues with sediment from the construction would interfere with the fish’s habitat. He called the species a critical one.
The fish travel to spawn, necessary for their survival. Most forms of culverts are determined to impede fish from traveling through, whereas other forms of crossing waterways for human access can also create access for fish to travel to spawn.
Nationwide, the Department of the Interior is investing $200 million to address these concerns, which will help to restore fish passages and aquatic activity. The concerns include outdated, unsafe or obsolete dams, culverts, levees and other barriers to water flow for fish passage.
Thomas said the city is ready to commit up to $30,000 matching grant and or in-kind services for a grant application for the project they have submitted to the Fish and Wildlife Department and the U.S. Department of the Interior.
He said there are a couple of other grant applications pending that could benefit the project.
Two items at the forefront to address the site situation include creating a bottomless culvert at the site and addressing the bank areas of the waterway.
A LARGE CULVERT has been put in place at the site of the tributary, which during Friday’s visit, was a foot or less in depth and up to about six feet wide at some points. Water travels through the construction site and ballfields where trees were cleared. The tributary showed a slow flow in places, traveling over a rocky and dirt bed.
Cited by the Coosa Riverkeepers’ organization, among the concerns for the trispot is the importance of habitat connectivity — which just means every culvert that isn’t properly submerged is a blockade to fish who are traveling to spawn. Habitat alteration, the group points out, and every wooded area near a site that is converted to a subdivision is one less potential spawning habitat for this darter.
As the flow trickled behind her from the installed culvert, Estenoz noted that a recovery plan could restore the streams and rivers affected in such situations, and partnerships between agencies are necessary for getting the job done.
She also commended the local group gathered for choosing to find a resolution for the situation at the site.
“That’s really what this comes down to,” she said. “A partnership.”
She told the group she knew the resolution could be found, and be successful, because she’s seen it done.
A number of local and national environmental organizations have expressed interest in the ongoing process to determine an overall plan.
“But, I know how complex this work can be,” she said. “This river will reward you immediately. In one year, it will look entirely different. It will look like it’s supposed to look.”
Estenoz said that rivers and streams do have long memories.
“I’ve seen a species that’s been gone for decades come back the very next year,” she said. “I’m very grateful that you’re doing this work.”