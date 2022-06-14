Consolidated Publishing selects new printing site

Consolidated Publishing Company, publishers of The Anniston Star, The Daily Home in Talladega, St. Clair Times and News Journal, is engaged in a transformative change of its business operations in order to meet the needs of current and future generations of readers.
Effective July 11, the company’s printing and packaging operations will move to the Rome (Ga.) News-Tribune’s more modern production facility. The customer service department, including addressing the needs of print and online subscribers, will continue uninterrupted. Customers shouldn’t expect to experience any noticeable impact from the changes.
Company leadership said outsourcing its production department is part of a comprehensive plan that will allow the company to repurpose its financial resources in order to capitalize on growth opportunities to better serve its readers and advertisers.
Chairman and Publisher Josephine Ayers said that her leadership team’s commitment to the corporate restructuring represents a long term plan to better maximize content creation and enhance revenue generation.
“The business model we’re transitioning to is one less reliant on a physical space that was designed for a much larger company 20 years ago but a more agile organization that is better suited to continue to publish quality print products but also have a better footing in the digital sphere,” Ayers said.
“We have an obligation to the communities we serve to provide the highest level of journalism possible. We’ve been a strong part of the foundation of this area for over 135 years, and we’re making the necessary changes in a fairly rapid fashion to ensure northeast Alabama has a platform built on honest, accurate reporting instead of one filled with rumor and innuendo prevalent on social media.”