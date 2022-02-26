Community group put on black history month celebration

PELL CITY — Members of the community gathered at Duran South Junior High School on Saturday night for Pell City’s first Black History Month celebration.
The event, which was sponsored by District 2 Citizens in Action, included recognition for several members of the community, presentations from many of the city’s schools and a speech from motivational speaker Rashad Hayes.
The program began with recognition of the alumni of St. Clair County Training School. The building that is now Duran South once played host to the school, which educated Black students in St. Clair County before schools in Alabama were integrated in 1969. Alumnus Lisa Allen, who attended the school until sixth grade, asked her fellow alumni in attendance to stand for brief recognition before calling for the first school presentation.
The first presentation was a performance from a joint choir from Eden Elementary School and Iola Roberts Elementary School. The group sang a song about Abolitionist Frederick Douglass under the direction of Music Teacher Victoria Pinkerton.
The choir was followed by students from Walter M. Kennedy Elementary School and Williams Intermediate School, who provided quotes from former Secretary of State Colin Powell, Poet and Civil Rights Activist Maya Angelou and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.
The students were followed by Pell City High School Career Coach Shelley Kaler, who told the story of Journalist Daisy Bates who helped integrate school in Little Rock, Ark.
Hayes' talk, which came at the end of the program, focused on the need for people to work together to continue to make history everyday.
“Every day is anoportunity to make history,” he said. “All it takes is being good at what you are good at and being consistent.”
Hayes said different generations should work together and build on each other to build their community.
D2CIA President Pastor Donal Gover ended the program by thanking the students who took part.
Melissa Thomas, one of the event organizers said the idea for the event actually came from her three granddaughters, who gave the presentations from Kennedy and Williams, mentioned that the organization never had events for children.
“They said well what about Black History Month, no one's ever done that,” she said, adding that they were right.
Thomas said she then presented the idea to the organization and the event was born. She said D2CIA is already planning for next year’s event where they hope to include more schools.
Pell City Assistant Superintendent Leah Stover said she thought the program was wonderful and is looking forward to it going forward.
“We are glad that this tradition has started up this year and excited that it will continue throughout the years and draw attention to Black History Month in our community — the whole Pell City community, not just District 2,” she said.
Cecil Fomby, who represents District 2 on the Pell City Board of Education, said he thought the event was great.
“It's the beginning of something that, hopefully, we can build upon and continue to celebrate Black History Month here in Pell City,” he said. “It's inspiring to have the kids involved in this along with the community.”