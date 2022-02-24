Community engagement, officer morale, and training big topics as Pell City begins police chief interviews

PELL CITY — Community engagement and officer morale were big themes as the Pell City Council interviewed its first three candidates for police chief Thursday.
In a called meeting, the council interviewed three candidates: Interim Chief Josh Herren, Childersburg Police Chief Richard McClelland and former Citronelle Police Chief John Norris. The city council will interview two more candidates: former Drug Enforcement Agency Agent Clay Morris and Gadsden Police Captain Charles Keener on Friday.
The city is seeking a new police chief after former Police Chief Paul Irwin left the city to take up the same position in the city of Leeds.
The council asked a series of questions to each candidate, with City Manager Brian Muenger leading the interview and the council asking follow-up questions and engaging with each candidate as they wished.
Herren was the first candidate interviewed and highlighted that he has been a resident of Pell City since 1993. He has also, baring a short stint with the Anniston Police Department, spent his entire career in law enforcement with the city. Herren said he has basically served every position in the city’s police department, and has always been happy to serve there.
“I came to police here because I love this city,” Herren said in his opening statements.
After a question related to looking at ways to improve the internal and external perception of the department Herron spoke of two initiatives he has started as interim chief. The first is a way for officers to submit issues they perceive with the department to a dropbox anonymously. He said these complaints are then retrieved by support staff and read out loud in front of himself, command staff, officers and even some residents so that those problems can be discussed by the group.
“I think that to fix problems we need to be truthful to ourselves,” Herren said, “and there's no way we can fix a problem unless we can look at the problem in its entirety and then formally plan to fix it. I think that involves everybody from the very top to the very bottom.”
He said he has also assembled a group of officers, who showed interest in such an assignment, to maintain the department’s social media to better communicate things to the public.
Interdepartmental relationships were also discussed in multiple different ways. Herren, multiple times, said that relationships in police departments should feel like a family with supervisors taking a parent-like stance on things like discipline and conflict resolution. He said oversight matters should be focused on coaching an officer who made a mistake, correcting an officer that may have done something intentionally wrong and cutting, meaning dismissing, them if they cannot fix the behavior.
Herren said if he gets the job, after a proper adjustment period, his first six months will focus on making sure the department keeps good morale and looks at issues that may be causing friction.
McClelland was the second candidate to be interviewed by the council. The chief has been in law enforcement since 1987 and has also practiced law for much of his life until he took over in Childersburg in 2015. He said while he had at time primarily practiced law, he has a deep love for policing and has always felt more drawn to that part of the legal system.
McClelland highlighted his philosophy that good training and professionalism is a key to law enforcement in his opening statements. He also highlighted the importance of community policing, saying that he likes to be the police chief that can tell you who lives on the corner and if their kids are having trouble in school.
“I encourage my guys to go out there and make relationships,” McClelland said. “Those relationships will save us, they will save the department if something does happen.”
He said that he has seen those relationships help his department work through tragic incidents like shootings and even officer-involved shootings.
One issue McClelland addressed was recruitment and retention. He said this is an issue he's dealt with in his current position and again went back to relationships. McClelland said that through the good relationship his department has built with the community, the mayor, and the council in Childersburg helps him retain officers because they feel supported. He did admit that he has had issues with recruiting new officers, which he said was a national problem currently.
McClelland also said that he places a large focus on training as a way to not just increase officer performance and safety but also confidence.
“Training is one of the biggest things we can do to project ourselves and build our department,'' he said.
Norris was the last of the candidates interviewed Thursday. Norris had the most varied resume of the three candidates interviewed Thursday, having served in law enforcement at the city, county and state level. He most recently has been working as a private investigator after leaving Citronelle in late 2021.
Norris said he wants to work in Pell City because he feels the city is rather prestigious when it comes to law enforcement. He praised Irwin, who he said was a personal friend, for his work with the city.
“Y’all are head and shoulders above the rest,” he said, but added that he is not someone interested in only keeping the status quo.
Much like the other candidates, Norris highlighted the importance of community engagement saying that he wanted to work to bridge the gap between officers and the people they serve. He said that he wanted to be the police chief that goes to football games and is active at community events. Norris also said he often doesn't wear a uniform to be more approachable.
He also stressed that he wanted to be seen as an extension of the city’s elected officials, particularly the mayor. Norris said that if he is police chief and the council does not have opposition in an election he will feel he's been doing his job correctly
He also stressed that he wanted to use his many connections from his various posts with other agencies to make sure the city gets what it needs.