Community Calendar: Listing of local events

MONDAY, APRIL 5
—The City of Sylacauga will accept applications for the following boards through Monday, April 5, 2021: Board of Education, Commercial Development Authority, Historical Commission, Industrial Development Board, Tree Commission, Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals. Applications may be obtained from the City Clerk’s office. Please call 256-401-2401 with any questions or to request an application by mail or email.
MONDAY, APRIL 12
—Talladega Chapter #4242 AARP will meet Monday, April 12 at 10 a.m. at the Talladega Career Tech Center to award two scholarships the chapter sponsors to persons 50 years of age or more to further their education. Members, please try to attend this meeting. COVID-19 protocol will be followed.
MONDAY, MAY 6
—The Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. has given notice of election for a board of directors seat for low-income representation for St. Clair County. The date is May 6 at 1 p.m. The location is 205 Edwin Holliday Place, Suite #113 Pell City, AL 35125. If you are interested in seeking this position or qualify as low-income, nominating, and voting for a representative of your county you are encouraged to attend. For more information please call 256-638-4430, ext. 105.
