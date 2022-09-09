Committee plans for city's 200th birthday

ASHVILLE – The group talked about authentic Native Americans, food and music; there were even discussions about a blacksmith showing his skills, something special for the veterans and a little “do-si-do” thrown in.
All the talk was centered around one historic occasion, one big event, Ashville’s Bicentennial, a week of celebration for the city of Ashville’s 200th Birthday.
“Everybody has worked so hard,” said Sue Price, chairman of the Bicentennial Committee, which met last week to continue ironing out details for the first week in November, which includes an all-out celebration starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
The work and planning to make this upcoming event one to remember continues, committee members say.
Organizers are doing everything possible to make the day perfect, even the weather.
Meteorologist James Spann will make an appearance as the grand marshal for the Saturday parade, hopefully in a jacket, because local folks know what’s happening when the weatherman is not wearing that clothing item.
Spann will also have a book signing at Farm Wife Co. gift store, where copies of his noted account of Alabama’s horrific tornado outbreak of 2011, “All You Can Do Is Pray,” are available.
Farm Wife Co, which is opening the first week of November, and Smith Farms, LLC, are donating almost a $1,000 in cash awards for winning school projects by Ashville students for essays and art work centering on the Bicentennial. The finished works are expected to be displayed at the Masonic Lodge.
Price said there is an event planned almost daily during the week in conjunction with Ashville’s Bicentennial Celebration.
The Saturday before the festival, Oct. 29, there will be a 5K Run, a “Run with the Ashville Cross Country Team,” along with a one-mile fun run. That event is expected to start at 8 a.m.
The following day, from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, there will be a singing at the First Baptist Church Ashville.
On Monday, from 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31, the city will host its annual “Sweets on the Square” for children looking for some Halloween tricks and treats.
There will be a break on Tuesday and Wednesday, but things kick off in a big way when a special awards program is held at city hall Thursday night for school project award winners.
The awards banquet is set for 6 p.m. at City Hall, where Miss Bicentennial is expected to be crowned, and Mr. Bicentennial is awarded a plaque, before the final celebrations Saturday.
Members of the Bicentennial Committee include Price, Becky Staples, co-chairman; Rena Brown, secretary and treasurer; Esther Smith, co-treasurer; Councilman Robin Bowlin, Councilwoman Denise Williams, Archive Director Robert Debter, Jeanna Sansing Gossett, Nancy Yarborough Sansing, Elizabeth Yarborough Sorrell, Rick Sorrell, Billy Price, Janice Price, Susan Kell, Chad Smith, Ricky Saruse, Renna Turner, Terry Henderson, Kathy Blackerby, Nick Wilson and Jalena Peaspanen.
For more information about the Bicentennial celebration, call 205-594-4151. For more information about the living history aspect of the festival, call 256-478-4682.