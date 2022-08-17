Commission gives go-ahead to pave road into Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve

ASHVILLE — The St. Clair County Commission approved to allow the county engineer to move forward with a memorandum of understanding with the state for roadwork on the Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve property in Springville.
“We’re clearing on the property right now,” St. Clair County Engineer Dan Dahlke said.
The memorandum of understanding, between the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and St. Clair County, will outline responsibilities of each for the entrance road and parking lot project for the Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve.
Dahlke said the county will take care of the labor and equipment costs, while the state is responsible for material costs.
He said paving could begin sometime this fall on the 422-acre preserve, but more likely later.
“It’s a very weather dependent project,” Dahlke said. “It’s more likely that it will be spring before it gets paved.”
In other matters at last week’s meeting, the commission:
—Approved to hire Christy Hale as the office manager for the Engineering Office.
—Approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Sweet Home Saloon and Grill, LLC, located at 10191 U.S. 231, Cropwell.
—Approved a retail beer and wine off premise licenses, along with lounge retail liquor (package) and tobacco licenses for Ashland 3 Enterprises, LLC, located at 21403 U.S. 231, Ragland.
—Approved to renew an agreement with Diversified Computer Services Computer PROCORE license agreement, which is paid for with American Rescue funds.
—Approved to accept bids for the St. Clair Arena concessions and 49 frozen snack vendors, after no bids were received April 14.
—Approved to consider a letter from ALDOT for new public transportation buses at discount prices.
—Approved to accept a $143,199 grant to help pay for the detection and mitigation of COVID-19 at the St. Clair County Jails.
—Approved a policy to void county issued checks after 90 days.
—Approved to increase gas mileage rates from 58.5 cents to 62.5 cents per mile for personal vehicles used for official business.
—Approved to appoint Ike Newton to the St. Clair Airport Authority, after Charles Browning resigned.
—Approved to appoint Sara Roberts to the St. Clair Library Board to fill the vacant seat due to Patsy Spradley’s resignation.