Commission Chairman Candidates look at issues ahead of upcoming election

On May 24, St. Clair County voters will head to the polls for primary elections.
Besides some state-level races, St. Clair county has only one race with more than one person running, that of County Commission Chairman. Incumbent Paul Manning is facing off Challenger Stan Bateman. Both men have extensive experience in service on the commission, each having served as district commissioners and commission chairman.
Both Manning and Bateman sat down with the St. Clair Times to answer a few questions.
Tell me about yourself. What’s your background? What makes you the best candidate to lead the commission?
Bateman: I’m the longest serving chairman in St. Clair County, 16 years as chairman, so it's not much of a learning curve there as far as what the chairman’s responsibilities are. I was also a district commissioner for eight years, so I served on the commission for 24 years overall. As chairman for 16 years, I really was serious about what the association of counties, state association and national association defined as the chairman’s responsibilities are in the county commission. I’m a former Marine, and I’m a student of military exercises, and famous military men. General Norman Schwarzkopf is one of my favorite people, and he wrote several books on leadership. He had a simple saying about leadership, a person that’s a leader does two things: first of all, when in charge, you take charge, and I don’t see that happening here. I see the county attorney taking charge, I see the county administrator taking charge, everybody is taking charge, I don’t see the chairman taking charge, but that’s one of the key responsibilities of a leader. The other one is do the right thing, and I don’t think me and Chairman Manning differ much in that respect. he tries to do the right thing just like I do, but I found over the years my biggest job was not to decide between right and wrong. my biggest job as chairman was to present the best “right.”
Manning: I am seeking reelection. I have been there eight years in the chairman seat. I have enjoyed my stay and I do admit that I have learned a lot more about county government and I realized the county government is the hub of the whole county. I think of my experience. I have been there on the job for the last eight years. I had the opportunity to be there under a great administration for eight years and serve several years as a member of the county commission before. It goes back to 2014, and it goes back to much much earlier than that. To get more towards the focus of what makes me the best candidate, I feel like I can meet folks better. I work with [the Economic Development Council] great. I hope the commission is proud of their record, because I am, and they know we need to stay on a positive trip. I feel like the employees know that I will stand out in front of anyone else because of my years of service and the county finances are better than they’ve been in a lot of years. I feel I am the best qualified in the race. I feel like I am more concerned with listening to all people. And I don't know it seemed like previously we focused more on going than anything.
What was your biggest accomplishment as chairman?
Bateman: There’s no doubt in my mind that the area of satisfaction to me would be the aggressive economic development program that I pursued. When Donnie (Todd) was chairman and I was a commissioner, we traveled together looking for, “What is the secret to this economic development?” He was a businessman who owned a very successful business, and that process led me to the state telling me you need an organization to pursue economic development because some of this stuff doesn’t come to you, it comes to them. Economic development was on my radar before I even left office as district commissioner. So as soon as I got back in (as chairman), they were starting the EDC.
Manning: Working with the commission. It's a great group of guys and I am so proud of its accomplishments. It's basically reaching people that have not been reached in a long time. I hope that anyone that has a question will reach out to me, I will be glad to talk to them and try to answer that. Hopefully, the commission will take charge and try to go positive as a commissioner. I’ve been there, I know what it's like and we all need to do that. We all do that, this commission has been positive.
What are your three biggest priorities if elected?
Bateman: Number one is to replace the radio system. (The county) has made some moves on that. They weren’t making moves except study committees until I made it a campaign commitment and three people, or two people and me are fighting for attention, so it's going to happen, because it became a political issue. That’s all the radio systems, the radios for the volunteer fire departments (and) that's the transmission system.
Number two is to address the four-cent gasoline tax. The four-cent gasoline tax, I was against it to begin with. Chairman Manning will tell you that I was for it before. Yes, but there’s a big difference that he’s not discussing. I prompted a three-cent gasoline tax four years before I left office as chairman. So I tried to sell them this type of package, three cents for five years, we know when it's going out, it's going out on this date. We need it for five years, and this is what my figures show, I show it will collect about 3.8 million. I wanted to take one-third of that and put it in a package to give to the municipalities. They weren’t in office for one year and until they passed a four-cent (gas tax) not giving any to the cities. So number two would be handling that four-cent tax in a way that citizens are comfortable with.
The third thing is an aggressive economic development program. What we have is nothing. If you had heard the report, and I love (the executive director) but his report the other day, if you listen closely, is smoke and mirrors. There’s not a job in it.
Manning: Well, there's much that needs to be done, and I have to say the county employees are overdue for an increase in pay. The county employees suffered through COVID, and we tried to recover that very well, and we were not perfect, yet we made it through, and we did give some COVID money back to county workers who were in the middle of COVID. Things do look better now for increases than they have in the past.
To come back to your main question, I just feel like the sheriff's department, with a new building, their new headquarters and county facilities and taxpayer service is much better than ever before I feel. I appreciate each elected official, I appreciate economic development, and look forward to working with them in the future. I think many things need to grow and to show we are carrying the ball in a positive way.
County residents and municipalities have expressed issues with lack of transparency and accessibility from the commission. How would you address issues such as meeting times and getting more information to the public?
Bateman: I’m a tattletale, and that’s one of the things that as chairman will keep the commission in check. If I know they’re going to put a load of gravel at somebody’s driveway, I don’t allow it. I don’t “wink wink” and it gets done. A bunch of that’s been done since I left. Transparency’s got to come from somewhere. I want to talk to the commissioners (about changing meeting times). I’m retired, but I'm open to having both of their meetings at night if they want to. From a business standpoint, it works better during the daytime. Paul’s answer the other day was good, because that’s when our staff is here, because we might ask questions and we have things brought to us the morning of the meeting, but even the banks’ board of directors meet at night, the city councils meet at night. So I’m thinking we’re going to look at at least one meeting a month at night. The other thing I want us to look at is film, like, nearly all of the city’s got a little camera running in the back. But if I’m a tattletale, and I didn’t like how they slipped in a $300 a month raise, I’m going to call you and say you can look at this tape, and you can put it on your Facebook page live and see who made the motion and who made the second. Those are the things that people want to know.
Manning: I appreciate that question. We do have scheduled meetings on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and of course they do start at 9 o’clock. Being as the chair is one of five, I would live for the commission to have input and toward that I would be in favor of adjusting those hours if it's so necessary. We have a work session on Thursday afternoon starting at 1 p.m., and most Thursdays it goes into the late late evening. Folks have the opportunity to come, and we would be delighted. We would like to see more people. I feel like I speak for all members of the commission on that, and that's where my stand would be on that issue, with the commission. It can't be an "I” deal. It has to be a "we” deal.
Are you open to working with cities on bigger road projects?
Bateman: Yes. The amount of money we can get from the feds in federal aid projects (for roads) is dependent on our score on how we’ve used it. It’s sort of a weird thing, but the better we do on our roads that we qualify for, the better they grade them. The higher our grade is, the more we qualify for federal aid. So we push to be the best we can be on those roads we possibly could.
Manning: We've had the opportunity to do a lot of new paving, and it costs so much, but we are looking to lead that pack and maybe do more. I know that improvement has got to come. I worry about a lot of these rural roads that we are not doing even in the cities. We gotta have a better program for that, and we have tried to reach that point. Rural roads are very important. We do a lot for the municipalities. We would like to do more, but revenue is just getting to where we can actually consider and be involved in much improvement throughout the county. I don't care if it's Argo, Riverside, Ashville or Ragland, many of these projects the county is willing to help with if they come forward with a good reason on what needs to be. We will be open to listen to it and support it. It's not really a county road or responsibility, but it's something we are involved with because we feel like it's needed over in Springville. The four-way stop is going to become a red light to help move traffic forward in that area.